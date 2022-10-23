The dream that Western behavior will impact the Earth’s weather personality is lunacy. Volcanoes, wildfires, Russia, China and India simply don’t care.
Enter the electric vehicle feeding frenzy of the left. We really are morons to assume that rare-earth batteries simply grow on trees and that the electricity to charge them comes from some magical power source.
We will strip the planet of rare minerals, dump billions into new pollution-generating power plants and hopefully figure out an eco-friendly way to dispose of the batteries. Sounds like a well-thought-out plan doesn’t it? Just follow the money — therein is where these decisions are made.
The multi-billion 2021 Biden infrastructure con job has not plugged a single pothole or replaced a single bridge in Idaho. Yet uncle Joe is going to use it to fund a bunch of Tesla charging stations east of the Mississippi. Yeah, that will really benefit us when we drive our electric vehicles over beat-up roads and failing bridges.
A quick stop at the corner C-Store to get gas — forget that. The heretofore quick three- to four-hour trip to Salt Lake City or Boise now will be eight hours. Turns out you can’t drive that far on a single charge.
And by the way, while COVID shut down the planet, factories and gas and diesel vehicles were parked, and carbon dioxide levels went up. Turns out volcanoes and range fires might be more impactful than we give them credit for.
