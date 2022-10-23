The dream that Western behavior will impact the Earth’s weather personality is lunacy. Volcanoes, wildfires, Russia, China and India simply don’t care.

Enter the electric vehicle feeding frenzy of the left. We really are morons to assume that rare-earth batteries simply grow on trees and that the electricity to charge them comes from some magical power source.

