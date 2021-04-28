May 2-8 is Public Service Recognition Week. There are a group of individuals who rarely, if ever, receive a thank you but are quickly criticized. Federal employees have dedicated themselves to keeping our country running no matter what comes along.
They continue to provide mail delivery, essential financial services, processing stimulus payments, tax refunds, small business loans, Social Security checks, mortgages and student loans to keep the economy churning and households operating.
Every day they track cyber threats, protect the food supply and alert Americans to treacherous weather conditions, among other critical and life-saving tasks.
Those on the front line have and are continuing to risk their own health to serve the American people. The pandemic took a heavy toll on these public servants. Countless workers were sickened while at work, and thousands died as a result. They have put in countless hours, all while struggling to care for their families, like so many Americans.
Throughout the year, but especially during Public Service Recognition Week, Americans should express our thanks for these hard-working public servants who make our everyday and extraordinary times happen. I offer them my sincere appreciation and hope that you will too. It is nice to be told that your efforts are appreciated.
Gloria Clawson
Idaho Falls