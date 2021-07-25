Many thanks to Janet Rueff for asking advice from gun lovers. I am taking the opportunity to add some rational thinking to the gun issue. Maybe first and foremost, most recent gun sales are to women, the elderly and homeowners who are first-time buyers of a single weapon for self-defense. This, in a world made unsafe by a lax enforcement of existing gun laws and the return of felons to the streets. Certainly, big-city Democratic politics emasculating police protection are a bigger moral load than the local gun “lovers” guilty of nothing.
If I needed another reason to love guns, note that I have lived in Chicago with a young child and wife to protect and had a neighbor attacked by a rapist.
Don’t rely on the limited range and inaccuracy of random home articles. The wimpodites of Far Side fame were very skillful with their pillows but were no match for the Vikings’ swords, knives and guns.
Imagine a woman in bed with no other defense than a pillow against a break-in or anyone else for that matter. AR-15s and handguns have no legs or means to sneak around by themselves to shoot people. Only felons and crazies can do that.
Unnecessary violence is tragic and there should be no innocent gunshot victims. New legislation is voted down because it does not address the real problem. Guns don’t kill people. It’s the people, not the weapons that instigate harm. Get them, not the guns.
Make no mistake, the Democrats want the guns and are setting us up for national police enforcement. If you like that, turn on the TV and watch what’s going on in Cuba under authoritarian rule.
Gene R. Kantack
Idaho Falls