Bill Scouten seems to think President Biden caused every problem we are facing.
Scouten puts the blame for the "Afghanistan debacle" on Mr. Biden, and certainly, the withdrawal could have been handled better.
Widespread inflation? Perhaps Bill can tell us how Mr. Biden "owns" inflation. Inflation is a direct result of the supply shortage caused by COVID. Low supply equals higher prices and higher prices equal inflation. Period.
Gas prices? Same deal. Low supply equals high prices, and the CEO of Exxon has stated that he intends to keep supply low and prices up. Perhaps Bill can inform Mr. Biden just how to go about controlling inflation.
Violent crime and immigration? I'm not sure where Bill has been the last few years, but those problems did not just arise. They've been around for a while.
Ukraine? As of March 16, the Biden administration has sent $2 billion in aid to Ukraine, twice the $1 billion the European Union has sent.
As far as the national debt goes, the Biden administration cut the deficit by $300 billion in 2021. Mr. Biden's fiscal year 2022 budget will cut another $1.3 trillion from the deficit. I remind Bill that only Democrat presidents, Mr. Clinton, Mr. Obama and now Mr. Biden, have shrunk the deficit, and every Republican president since and including Ronald Reagan has increased the deficit.
I'm still waiting for Donald Trump to own a few of the problems he caused — you know, like the insurrection at the Capitol?