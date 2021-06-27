It seems like Trent Clark and Jay Gaskill want to run away from history. If we can pretend that there are no collective acts but only individual ones, it would be clear that there is no systemic racism in America, that everyone’s situation is dependent on themselves, and not on the environment in which they live and that people are poor not because there is endemic poverty in our country but because they don’t try hard enough.
Much of that thinking went out with the Great Depression when a lot of people found their jobs gone, no jobs to be had, their homes taken by banks, no relief to be had, their children hungry and no food to be had. The right-wing has never forgiven Franklin Delano Roosevelt for recognizing that collective action was needed, and they have never forgiven Obama for taking government action to counter the Great Recession or for making health care available for almost all.
And now that some parts of our society are finally facing up to the racism that kept Black Americans in slavery for centuries and in poverty for decades after that, others would like to deny that racism has anything to do with this. What was segregation but collective action by racists in the South? What was redlining but collective action by racist banks against non-whites? But get together and take collective action to end such practices and suddenly it’s socialism and communism. No, this is taking responsibility, individually and collectively, to do right and not wrong and to recognize that living in society requires accepting responsibility for correcting the errors of the past.
Bob Goetsch
Idaho Falls