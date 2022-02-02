As Russia amasses troops on the border of Ukraine, President Biden rightfully scurries around diplomatically and defensively trying to stave off an invasion. While here in America the Pew Research Center analyzed U.S. Customs and Border Protection datafor fiscal year 21 and released a report dated Nov. 9, 2021, entitled, “What’s happening at the U.S. Mexico border in 7 charts." The numbers are astounding. Even the Biden Administration has occasionally referred to this as a crisis. I have seen various news reports where some of these so-called undocumented migrants are being transported by CBP into the interior of our country. In my opinion, the Biden administration is failing to protect our southern border.
I make no claim that there is a motivational or moral equivalency of Ukraine’s problem and ours, only that they both exist. The potential Russian invasion sees intense national media coverage every day with vigorous analysis. The invasion at our southern border has become so routine that it is hardly covered by the national media.
We are a country of immigrants. We should welcome all who legally apply and are accepted with open arms as they seek to live the American dream. We should not facilitate or allow an uncontrolled and illegal invasion into our country. Let’s all pray and hope that Ukraine will be able to maintain its borders and its sovereignty. While we seem to have lost the will to protect our own.