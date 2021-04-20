I attended a planning and zoning meeting in Challis for a special use permit request in Stanley Basin for Mike Boren. Here’s what I learned.
The forest service has inspected Mike’s ranch every year and given their stamp of approval on the improvements to his land. All buildings that have been built in recent years have been permitted properly by Custer County. Anyone can land on their own land without a permit for private use. Mike’s request is not to ask permission to land on his grass field. He does not need permission to do this. His request is to add his field to Federal Aviation Administration maps for emergency use.
This all started as an accident happened close to his property, but life flight refused to land there, as it was not listed as approved. Mike is doing this to offer help to emergencies that might come up in the public. As a pilot, I know this will be a big benefit if those situations do come up. This will not increase the air traffic in the valley.
Regarding the noise complaints I heard, I would point out that the center of the wilderness is the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. There are numerous airstrips along the river in the backcountry. Are we going to shut down these airstrips so that people can float the river without hearing an airplane or helicopter overhead? I would sure hope not, given backcountry aviation is part of what makes us Idaho.
Jim Bob
Salmon