I do not need an extended warranty on a vehicle I do not own. I do not need life, car or health insurance that companies send in the mail. I do not appreciate commercials advertising food or drink where the people do not swallow the food or drink.
So, to those companies, you say I need or want this or that. You do not know what I need. So, go ahead and send out those mailings, and I will continue to dispose of them and laugh as your company continues to waste your profits.
Lorraine Claybaker
Idaho Falls