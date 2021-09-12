Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Opinion: Stop taking my earned Social Security benefits
I am a retired federal employee writing to raise awareness of the effects of the Windfall Elimination Provision experienced by almost 2 million people across our nation, of which 8,598 are in Idaho. This policy reduces the earned Social Security benefits of local, state and federal retirees who worked in both the Social Security-covered private-sector job and a non-Social Security covered government job. The WEP has resulted in having 2/3 of our monthly Social Security benefit not being paid to us. Why should I and others be penalized for having worked hard in both the private sector and for our country?
Now believe it or not, not only are we are hit by WEP our spouses are hit with the burden of the Government Pension Offset, a similar penalty that prevents them from collecting Social Security benefits of their spouses earned from private-sector jobs due to their public service. The GPO affects 716,662 beneficiaries, 47% of which are widows or widowers and of which 83% are women.
I paid in 40 credits while working in the private sector and have rightfully earned these benefits in exchange for my dedication and hard work. I am inviting other retirees affected by the WEP and GPO to join me in calling on Congress to repeal these unfair provisions. It’s past time to stop punishing us for our public service and allow for us to collect what we rightfully earned.
To sum it up simply, they take away 2/3 of what I should receive because of these two laws, and after paying for part B insurance my actual check is a whole $43 every month. If you pay your fair share into anything, you should reap the full benefits, not be punished just because you happen to work for another entity as well.