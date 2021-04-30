Timothy Leary was a Harvard professor (where the brightest of the bright attend and instruct) and a proponent of LSD use and coined the phrase, "Turn on, tune in, drop out." Two high school associates joined this culture, and I saw one of them 35 years ago, and it was obvious his speech was slurred and his cognitive processes impaired. He died mysteriously at the home of his parents within a year. The other I saw at the post office eight years ago after he had ridden his bike from his small government-provided apartment to pick up his mail.
In the aftermath of the Duke Lacrosse scandal, a group of 88 professors at Duke took out an ad in The Chronicle that read in part, "These students are shouting and whispering about what happened to this young woman and to themselves."
The allegations by a stripper were false, two Lacrosse games were suspended, yet 88 Duke faculty (a prestigious school) jumped to conclusions before the facts were known, and to further prove their stupidity, took out an ad in the student paper.
When individuals attend college they are instructed by educators with the alphabet behind their names and people in a position of power over the students. Many attendees are young, malleable and have limited experience, and likely unable to determine what is true and relevant and what is not.
I graduated from a fine university and received a very good education. However, after several decades of life experience, I recognized some of what I was taught is utter nonsense. Some, like Louise Nelson, Todd DeVries and Bob Goetsch, will maintain false notions and concepts are sorted out by the students. That is not how it works.
As illustrated above, some academics can do and say some very silly and stupid things. The challenge is to discern what is valid and what is not.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls