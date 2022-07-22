As divided as our country is currently, it is encouraging to watch sportsmen and sportswomen of all stripes work with state and federal agencies to conserve the habitats of the wildlife we chase with guns and cameras.
The examples are ubiquitous, but there are several current examples worth celebrating.
On July 13, the Bureau of Land Management used Land and Water Conservation Fund money to purchase the 154-acre conservation easement on the Alan Lynn Davis property from the Teton Regional Land Trust.
The easement will maintain public access to one-third of a mile of shoreline of the South Fork of the Snake River for boating and fishing. It will also help conserve important winter range for mule and white-tailed deer.
Another example is the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s efforts to mobilize volunteers and work with private landowners to remove 15 miles of wildlife-unfriendly fencing across eastern Idaho.
And on the Sand Creek desert a coalition of conservationists, ranchers, federal and state agencies are working together in partnership to protect a winter range that is home to thousands of deer, elk, moose and pronghorn.
It is easy to be discouraged by the current divides in America, but the example of people working across divides for good is all around. We just have to look for them.