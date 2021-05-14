Support the District 93 levy elections on Tuesday. Don’t get drawn into the myth that COVID-19 relief money can take the place of regular budgeted district funds.
Here are a few facts you may not be aware of:
— The district doesn’t have the money. Unlike stimulus checks passed out by the federal government, school districts don’t receive a check. The allocation of money is kept at the State Department of Education.
— The district has to spend its own cash for eligible COVID-19 relief purposes and then apply for reimbursement. The reimbursement is subject to approval based on eligible uses. Spending this cash and waiting for reimbursement puts additional strain on cash flow.
— The Legislature’s plan is that a portion of the relief funds is to be used to “backfill” the 5% state holdback put into place for fiscal year 2021. The 5% holdback exceeds the current estimate of available relief funds for the remainder of 2021. We understand the State Department of Education will pick up the shortfall.
— Future allocation of relief funds is also based on reimbursement for allowable uses, including a portion dedicated to addressing learning loss (yet to be defined).
Let’s support our teachers, classified employees, support staff, transportation needs, school technology and extracurricular activities by voting yes to the supplemental levy on Tuesday. Let’s support the maintenance and upkeep of our physical facilities by voting yes to the plant facilities levy on Tuesday.
Chad Dance
Trustee, Bonneville School district 93
Idaho Falls