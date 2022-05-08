As a 38-year educator and former school superintendent, I am proud to support Jeff Thompson to serve as a state legislator representing Idaho Falls. I have known and worked with Jeff for many years. He is caring, intelligent and has a great love for Idaho Falls and Idaho.
His primary focus is serving the interests of the patrons of Idaho Falls first. Over the years, Jeff has worked very hard to support and promote Idaho National Laboratory and champion the development and work of the Idaho Falls business community.
As an educator, I have been impressed with Jeff's steadfast dedication to teachers and public education. He worked tirelessly on behalf of educators, seeking to raise salaries in order to attract and retain our incredible teachers and support staff.
Personally, I have found Jeff to be an individual with the highest integrity. He is a man of his word. Jeff is an amazing listener, and though we do not always agree on all the issues, Jeff has always been willing to listen to differing points of view, and he cares deeply about the people he represents. He is also a person deeply devoted to his faith and family.
Jeff represents the great conservative values of hard work, fiscal responsibility, a willingness to fight for lower taxes and supporting local business. Jeff is dedicated to helping his local constituents.
Please join with me in supporting Jeff Thompson. He will always put Idaho Falls first.