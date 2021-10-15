In Idaho and nationwide, the opioid epidemic remains as present as ever. In the 12 months ending in February 2021, nearly 280 Idahoans died of a drug overdose, more than an 8% increase from the previous year. Three-quarters of these deaths are attributed to opioids.

During my work in a state-level behavioral health agency, I saw the devastating effects of substance abuse. That’s why I’ve supported prescription drug monitoring programs and reform in the way physicians and dentists prescribe treatments for managing pain. I hope to help bring further legislation to improve consumer education and monitoring of potential drug abuse, specifically the use of opioids. But I also know that curtailing America’s opioid epidemic will require national change. Fortunately, this issue has gotten the attention of Congress.

The Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation Act was introduced in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. The bill would increase access to non-opioid pain management options by updating reimbursement protocols to incentivize the use of these types of treatment — without reducing access to opioids when medically necessary.

This legislation can potentially stop opioid addiction before it begins. As we observe National Substance Abuse Prevention Month in October, I urge Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and the entire Idaho congressional delegation to support this legislation. The health of Idahoans and the country depends on it.

Marco Erickson 

Idaho Falls

