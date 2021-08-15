We desperately need more of our electricity generation done by nuclear power worldwide. Slowing down the speed of climate change requires this. Hence we should be accelerating the remaining activities for the NuScale nuclear project to be built at the site. It is the next generation in establishing safer nuclear power.
The first of NuScale small reactors is scheduled to be operational in 2029. That is way too late. We can and must do better. Exceptionally strong support for accelerating this project is needed right now by our nation’s leaders. This includes Congressman Mike Simpson and Sen. Mike Crapo. Are you gentlemen up to it?
Jim Pletscher
Idaho Falls