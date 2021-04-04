As an angler residing in Idaho Falls and an employee of a fishing gear manufacturer known worldwide, I am grateful that within a short drive I can test products and fish for salmon and steelhead that have made an incredible 800-mile journey from the Pacific Ocean. Unfortunately, the catching has been underwhelming in recent years, with numbers of returning fish diminished enough that in 2019 Idaho saw closures of the fall steelhead season.
Despite taxpayers funding $17 billion in recovery efforts over the last 20 years, four species of salmon and steelhead are federally listed as threatened or endangered in the Snake River Basin. An important part of Idaho’s history and heritage will be lost if we don’t restore the once-abundant runs.
In February, Rep. Mike Simpson released an ambitious proposal that would restore sustainable salmon and steelhead runs, rebuild infrastructure and create economic opportunities in our river communities. I, along with my co-workers, applaud Mr. Simpson’s leadership, commitment to Idaho and his plan to invest in industries affected by the proposal.
Gov. Little, Sens. Crapo and Risch, and Rep. Russ Fulcher should be leaders as well. Please ask them to come to the table, develop solutions and craft legislation that will restore our salmon and steelhead while helping communities from Stanley downriver to Lewiston.
Idaho, and the Northwest, is a special place for anglers and outdoor recreationists. We have the opportunity to provide certainty for future generations that rely on the Snake River for enjoyment and livelihood.
Jake Rushing
Idaho Falls