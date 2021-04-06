As a 42-year veteran letter carrier from the U.S. Postal Service, now recently retired, I heard from many of my wonderful customers as to why the Postal Service doesn’t privatize, owned by just a few people.
My answer was that Idaho and many rural communities around the country would be negatively impacted by the higher costs of delivery and even less service or no service at all. Every American deserves the same kind of quality service no matter where they live or work at affordable prices.
The Postal Service Act of 1792 was created to benefit all Americans for the public good. The USPS is a not-for-profit organization using none of your tax dollars to operate. The Postal Service would be financially sound today if it were not under an unnecessary congressional mandate to pre-fund future retirees’ health benefits at $5.5 billion each year.
Our American veterans are important to our country and to the USPS. An excellent way to thank a vet is to support the USPS because it employs nearly 73,000 military veterans, making it one of the largest employers of veterans in the country. Support the U.S. Postal Service by keeping it public.
John Paige
Chubbuck