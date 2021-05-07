Agriculture remains the backbone of many communities across our great state. Idaho farmers and ranchers believe in hard work, helping a neighbor in need and the constitutional rights to live, work and raise their families. I’m troubled with a current debate concerning a rancher’s request for a Conditional Use Permit in Stanley, Idaho. The owner, Mike Boren lands his small aircraft on his irrigated pasture, which is protected by his private property rights and Idaho’s Right to Farm Act. He applied for the permit to provide a safe landing point on the F{span}ederal {/span}Aviation{span} Administration charts{/span} for medical, mechanical or fire-related emergencies.
The Boren Ranch is one of many working ranches across Idaho that use aircraft in their ranching operations. Mike owns several ranches, and some are located in remote areas of Idaho. Aircraft are an important part of his operations, and he wouldn’t be able to manage his properties effectively without them. Again, well within his rights, Mike Boren simply lands his small aircraft in his grass pasture. Mike’s request to allow for emergency use of his pasture would add an alternate safe landing field for those flying across rugged and remote locations, or for medical emergency services in the event of an emergency. Although this may seem of concern to only residents in Custer County, it should in fact concern anyone who cares about their private property rights. Standing up for private property rights is standing up for Idaho agriculture.
Adam Frugoli
Idaho Falls