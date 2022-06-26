Many of us could be taxed out of our homes if local school districts and others have their way. I just received my property valuation, and it doubled. Now I hear that District 93 is talking about keeping their levy rate the same, which would double my school taxes. Property taxes paid to school districts are determined by valuation multiplied by levy rate. In District 93’s May 11 meeting, available on Youtube, at the 1:43 mark, they say they’ll keep the levy rate level while our valuations skyrocket, which will give them millions in new taxes to spend. This will crush people like me who are on fixed incomes.
Taxing authorities need to lower their levy rate in proportion to valuation increases to keep the total taxes we each pay level. Keeping levy rates level in our current situation means a tax increase as values go up. Other school districts, the city and county, also seem to think keeping a level tax rate is a good thing, while taxes we must pay skyrocket as valuations go up. Please contact school board members, city councilmen and the county and inform them that a “steady levy rate” is having devastating financial effects on property taxpayers. Taxing districts must decrease levy rates as valuations go up to keep us from losing our homes.
Now it looks like District 93 is talking about new taxes and new bonds as early as this fall. Spare us. We can’t afford your current taxes right now.