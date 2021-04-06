Michael Armstrong recently suggested I move to District 93 and run for the school board to recreate the five liberal to one conservative dynamic that we saw a few years ago. While all school boards have navigated tremendous challenges this past year, Armstrong’s suggestion that District 93’s board works for the taxpayer is laughable. Suggesting one board seat change will enact change is out of touch. There need to be six new board members.
A few weeks ago, after District 93 suffered perhaps the biggest defeat of any school levy in the history of Idaho, a board member questioned the majority of voters, asking why they deserve any respect or consideration. It’s the same board that, as one media outlet described, gave a “secret” payout of nearly $200,000 of taxpayer money to Superintendent Shackett not to buy his contract out, but so he could have a larger taxpayer-funded retirement.
This is the same school board that when voters rejected a new tax a couple of years ago, voted to enact a $2 million emergency levy property tax the very next day. Thankfully, it appears that District 93 does not qualify to be able to do that this year.
District 93 is now poised to receive about $18 million in COVID-19 relief money, much without many directives attached. Yet in May they are going to ask taxpayers for almost $9 million in levies. That makes up only about 6% of their $151 million budget. Use the COVID-19 money instead. Taxpayers deserve a break.
Andi Elliott
Hamer