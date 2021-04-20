Despite what the president of the Teton teacher’s union says, Idaho state taxpayers have increased spending for public schools by almost 66% over the last 10 years. What have we gotten for our money? Not much. But Angela Hoopes did not talk about that in her April 7 Post Register letter, did she? So, let’s do that, shall we? Let’s examine what we’ve gotten for our money.
In the Teton County School District, despite the heavy uptick in taxpayer investments, 69% of students scored below proficient on math in their 2019 standardized tests. More than half scored below proficient in the language portion of the test. The same was true for the science portion of their tests. The problem isn’t money. Taxpayers have put plenty of money into the system, but they’re getting little in return. This has significant impacts on Idaho’s schoolchildren for the rest of their lives.
The system that Hoopes defends benefits the big labor special interests at the expense of the students. School boards are forced (shall) to negotiate with a special interest group (unions) that demands more and more money, with no expectation of anything in return. If half the students can’t pass a test, is anyone ever to blame? School boards should be free to decide whether to negotiate with labor unions. In the case of Teton County, given the continued poor test results, there seems to be plenty of reasons why the school board might want to do something different.
Doyle Beck
Idaho Falls