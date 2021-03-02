It’s time for our educational format to conform to the 21st century. A high school diploma is of little value anymore. I find it very sad when someone can’t even spell the position they are applying for. I made a purchase of $13.63 and gave the cashier $20.13, but they entered $20.00 and had no idea what my change should have been. This person was an honor roll student while attending high school.
If a fourth-grader has an aptitude for sixth-grade math, they should be taught accordingly. We continue to teach grade levels according to age, but not all 10-year-olds share the same academic abilities. Maybe that’s why 37 other countries have a higher level of education than the United States.
It’s quite apparent that by the end of eighth grade whether a student will be college-bound or heading out into the workforce. The ninth-grade should be the start of a trade school or further preparation for college. If a student doesn’t understand mathematics, then they don’t have much of a career in financial planning. They may possess a high aptitude in electronics, mechanics or cosmetology, and we should be focusing on their abilities.
When I earned my degree 10 years ago (I’m 68), the majority of new high school graduates attending college did so because Mom and Dad said so, not because they had a goal.
Coordinating internships with businesses would be another plausible concept for educating.
Robert Kast
Ammon