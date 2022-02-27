On Feb. 22, I visited the local Walmart located on Hitt Road in Idaho Falls. I left the store at approximately 3:30 p.m. and deposited the cart in the cart corral. It wasn’t until I returned home to Rigby that I discovered my grocery bag, which contains my tablet of grocery lists, recipes, notes to myself, calculations, phone numbers and various other information, was inside that bag. Also included was a pair of reading glasses and an envelope full of things that would have no value to anyone but me, except possibly for the coupons.
Well, I thought I would never see this bag again, which wasn’t that upsetting, but the notebook contained over one year’s worth of information that I would never be able to remember or recover from the recesses of my brain. It was gone forever, and I was quite upset about that.
I called customer service as soon as I realized the bag was gone and asked if they would let me know if it was turned in. Amazingly, I got a call from the customer service personnel around 5:30 p.m. and was told that my bag had been turned in and everything was intact. I was so relieved and thankful.
So, I wanted to send this letter to the Post Register in the hope that the person who turned this bag in might see it and accept my most sincere thanks for being a good Samaritan.