Does it take an 80 year old lady to teach her "beloved conservative party" the reality of politics in 2022? Thank you, Marie Fisher, for having the fortitude to speak the truth in your Jan. 14 letter. You understand politics. You see the writing on the wall. We must start working for the good of the nation and Idaho. We must move back to the middle of the political spectrum where good governance takes place.
Yes, our nation is gripped by division. Yes, our nation has been hoodwinked by Donald Trump and his desire to be a dictator like Kim Jong-un or Vladimir Putin.
Ask yourself this: Do you want to live in a state and a nation where all laws are designed to disproportionately benefit the wealthy? Where there is no concern for the "least of your brethren"? Where laws are trampled for personal gain? Where divisiveness and contention are the norm?
Truly on Jan. 6, 2021, we came close to losing our democracy. As I watched those entering our Capitol with malice and hate in their hearts, with the desire to hang our vice president who was only doing his constitutional duty, I was appalled. I am stunned that Marie's "beloved conservative party" who condemned the attacks in January of 2021, now supports the insurrection out of fear of Donald Trump.
Marie, you wrote an excellent letter. We both pray that "brave party members" will step up to protect the health of our nation and our democracy.