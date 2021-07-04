We would like to thank all area car clubs and car enthusiasts who spent their Father’s Day weekend with us at the Tautphaus Park hockey shelter. We would also like to thank the city of Idaho Falls for allowing this event to happen.
We had another amazing car show and swap meet with over 280 cars participating in the car show on Sunday. Our club has sponsored this event for 42 years.
The hobby and love for cars has always been of high interest in this area. Our club appreciates the great turnout and looks forward to holding this event again next year.
Our club uses funds from this event to sponsor two partial scholarships: one to the automotive program and one to the diesel mechanics program at the College of Eastern Idaho and one general scholarship at Idaho State University.
Thanks again to everyone who helped make this event a huge success by participating in the car show and swap meet and those who came to view and enjoy the cars.
Dawn Schwartzenberger
Idaho Falls