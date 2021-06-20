On Behalf of East Idaho Spay Neuter Coalition, I would like to thank the many sponsors and volunteers contributing to this year's Wine for Whiskers which was held June 11. As with all EISNC events, all revenue goes to financially assist local area families with feline spays and neuters.
This was our fifth Wine for Whiskers and was held at a new venue for us — Bob's Indoor Golf in Idaho Falls. It was a blast. Not only did we have five wonderful wines chosen by Travis Caudle with Hayden Beverage but we also hosted numerous golf and cornhole mini-games and competitions during the evening. Bob and Debbie Gretz, owners of Bob's Indoor Golf, were so incredibly generous with their facility as well as various prizes, a raffle basket and a wonderful silent auction item.
In addition to the fabulous wines and physical venue, sponsorships for the event came from many, including Wally and Anna Gruel, Shane and Debbie Olsen, Randy and Gayle Sue Anderson, Craig and Shelly Harker, Idaho Falls Country Club, Jeff and Julia Townsend, Rocks for Paws, Brenda DeRusha, Christine Simon and the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter. A huge thanks go to the many EISNC volunteers who worked the event that evening.
As a result of the revenue for the evening, EISNC is pleased to release an additional 100 spay/neuter certificates within the next few weeks, bringing our total to 1,900 spay/neuters since our beginning in 2016. Thanks to all who attended.
Brian DeRusha
Idaho Falls