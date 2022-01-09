Carolyn Harrison has now written two columns to convince us that the Idaho GOP’s effort to cost Idaho taxpayers $6 million was a good idea. But she still hasn’t produced a single fact in support of her claims.
Her original column praised the conservatives in the House for having defeated a bill to accept some grant money. That column focused on a single book, which she called “crass” and “historically incorrect,” though she didn’t provide an example that backed up her assessment.
In this second column (Dec. 15), we learn that the book uses the word “no” frequently, depicts raised fists and black cats, and that Ms. Harrison can detect subliminal messages that make her feel icky. That’s it. That’s all her evidence.
Neither column linked the book to the grant. As I said in my earlier letter, the grant doesn’t say anything about the book. There’s no reason to believe it would ever be selected for use in Idaho.
Ms. Harrison seems very pleased at having cost Idahoans $6 million, just to keep out that one book. But she actually spends the majority of her second column defending Rep. Giddings, — the Idaho legislator who outed a young crime victim and defended the alleged perpetrator of the sex crime against her — questioning the existence of racism, accusing me of being “disorganized,” having a “lack of clarity” and committing data errors (even though Ms. Harrison misstated the number of the bill).