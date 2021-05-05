“The political process is broken.” This is a phrase is used to describe what is wrong in Washington, D.C. Is it the process or the players? The process has worked in good and bad times in the United States. The problem is the players. The United States Senate is devoid of moral and ethical judgment.
The Senate failed to demonstrate its resolve and support for the rule of law and its importance to the values this country was founded on. Donald Trump was impeached twice, and both times the Senate found him not guilty in spite of overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Fifty-seven percent of the senators, including both of Idaho’s senators, are law school graduates. Those law school educations have gone to waste.
After the take over of the Capitol building and Congress members being held hostage by a gang of thugs, I would think that experience would make government for the people more relevant to our senators.
The Idaho Legislature is another bad example of a takeover in government. The proposals coming out of Boise are counter to traditional beliefs of less government and more local control. The Republican Legislature does not trust the governor to make emergency decisions. Legislators have demonstrated they do not trust citizens being involved in the decision-making process by proposing a change to the constitutional process for voter initiatives being placed on the ballot.
Additionally, the Legislature wants to control what is taught in local schools. Clearly, that is the responsibility of local school boards. The Republican Legislature and lieutenant governor are the new “big brother watching you.”
Richard Wagner
Idaho Falls