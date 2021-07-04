If it wasn’t so serious, besides being pathetic, it would be funny. The plan of the city to put in a few meters, test (watch) them for a couple of years, then decide what to do.
What makes it so pathetic and humorous is that every major city in southeastern Idaho (most likely, most of the state) already has metered water, some for a long time. One would think if Idaho Falls doesn’t know what to do or the effects that someone could pick up the phone and call these other cities and get answers to all their questions?
An item I thought was really funny and strange was the time they mentioned putting in 200 or 300 meters. No doubt they plan on doing them the old fashioned way, backhoes. Instead of fast, clean and efficient, by using a large vacuum truck, no damage to yard or buried lines, no mess and very fast and significantly cheaper.
So, I guess we’ll see water running down the sidewalks, gutters, streets and yards, a total waste, for at least another couple of years, based on their schedule.
Something to think about. What if we and the surrounding areas have an even milder winter with little snowfall next winter?
No wonder we don’t have a police facility, event center or a four-lane street, Woodruff from Lincoln Road to the Ririe Highway.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls