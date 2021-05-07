It’s way past time voters woke up. It’s we the people, and not me and my party only. This Democratic and Republican leadership sent troops to Korea and then wouldn’t let the military leaders complete what American troops were sent there to do.
American troops were sent to Vietnam to stop the spread of communism, and 58,479 American troops died and Vietnam is under communistic rule.
“Voters” were ignored, and the party elected got us into a war that today has no end to it in sight. We’re told our troops are fighting for our freedoms, but today’s wars are being fought in rich oil countries.
We the people have let our nation down and allowed those of me and my party-only money-sponsored puppets to run, divide and ruin this nation of ours.
We are not a liberal-run nation, nor a conservative-run nation. We are run by money-sponsored puppets.
Keith Nielson
Idaho Falls