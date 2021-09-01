Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email

Are we surprised by Idaho Rep. Giddings’, R-Snowbird, antics regarding the outing/doxing of a legislative page who was possibly a sexual assault victim, and the accused perpetrator, one of Giddings’s s conservative allies? The attitude of cruelty seems gratuitous (meaning unnecessary) or maybe having a purpose? Giddings, although all-American in appearance, was not repentant at hearings on her behavior.
Then look nationally to former President Mr. Trump. Stephen Miller and his kids in cages policies. His activities may have delayed the processing of special immigrant visa documents for our Afghanistan allies. Trump TV also known as Fox (or more accurately faux) News and their harassment and denegation of truth-tellers like former Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman or the Capitol and D.C. Metro Police. You could go on and on.
Let’s get back to the Idaho Legislature. Was it necessary to “save” women’s high school sports by dissing the poor souls born XY but are physically and/or mentally ambiguous about their gender assignment with House Bill 500? Gratuitous? This condition is a little more than having a bad day learning to grow up as an adult male.
I have a solution. How about a statewide trans-athletic competition? Maybe first in the nation. That sounds like “The Idaho Way.” A recognition of those individuals that will nurture their bodies and minds. Yes, they must change and shower at home. Never mind, cruelty is the reason.