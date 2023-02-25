In the context of attempting to adopt a new supreme law of the land, the Founding Fathers adopted the Bill of Rights, including the 10th Amendment that reads, "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."

The laboratories of democracy to be considered are California, New York and Idaho. These states have "trifecta party control" i.e., both legislative bodies and governor are controlled by the same party in Idaho since 1995, in California since 2011 and in New York in 2019. California has $519.54 billion in debt, New York has $368.26 billion in debt and Idaho has a surplus. Intentional homicides per 100,000 population are 5.6 in California, 4.2 in New York and 2.2 in Idaho, via 2020 FBI report.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.