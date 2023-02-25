In the context of attempting to adopt a new supreme law of the land, the Founding Fathers adopted the Bill of Rights, including the 10th Amendment that reads, "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."
The laboratories of democracy to be considered are California, New York and Idaho. These states have "trifecta party control" i.e., both legislative bodies and governor are controlled by the same party in Idaho since 1995, in California since 2011 and in New York in 2019. California has $519.54 billion in debt, New York has $368.26 billion in debt and Idaho has a surplus. Intentional homicides per 100,000 population are 5.6 in California, 4.2 in New York and 2.2 in Idaho, via 2020 FBI report.
The cost of living index basic expenses are 148.2 in New York, 142.2 in California, while Idaho comes in at 102.1, according to World Population Review. California has the highest income tax bracket at 13.3%, New York at 10.9% and Idaho trails at 6%. California and New York are Democratically controlled and Idaho is Republican.
I have been attending local Democratic Party Central Committee meetings for some months and have heard about marginalized voters, women's rights to choose and the use of certain pronouns. However, I have heard nothing about individual and government fiscal responsibility.
If you want Idaho to have results like California and New York, vote for Democrats.
