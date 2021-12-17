I’m glad that Merle Griebenow likes doing research on the efficacy of the new mRNA vaccines. He says we all must be vaccinated and re-vaccinated in order to prevent certain death, I guess. That is an interesting conclusion that I probably would never have reached.
Fact is, God made us humans especially resilient to disease and infection, such that we’re able to develop immunity to viruses. The evidence to support this view should be compelling. How has our species managed to survive for millennia before the existence of vaccines?
Note that the world didn’t need to develop a vaccine to rid humanity of the Spanish flu, or the Hong Kong flu, or various other bugs that have come our way over the span of the last century.
Only now do government scientists, liberal politicians and their friends in the media like to purport that the only thing that will save mankind is for everyone to be vaccinated again and again against COVID-19. And wear masks. And stand 6 feet apart.
Their notion of the fragility of mankind is simply not true, and it runs counter to well-established knowledge regarding the survival of our species.
It’s time for the leftists to stop the fear-mongering over a virus that most people will survive, for a vaccine, while protecting from catastrophic illness, may or may not stop people from getting sick and/or spread it to others. Stop conjuring up new reasons to fear being out in public while being unvaccinated. Stop discriminating against people because they are rightly skeptical of Big Medicine.