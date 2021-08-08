There is an insidious parasite that has taken root in Idaho. It calls itself the Idaho Freedom Foundation, but it has little to do with freedom. Instead, it manipulates and bullies our legislators and other state officials, trying to coerce them to toe the line of the Foundation. It should really be called the Idaho Coercion Foundation.
While our legislators could have been solving real problems, such as underfunded schools and high property taxes, our legislators have been solving problems like trans students playing on girl’s athletic teams, attempting to bully universities to stop efforts in leveling the playing field for students who are disadvantaged through diversity training. And now they are paying, with taxpayer money, attorneys to make sure the citizen initiative to remedy serious problems is halted. So much for courageous legislators.
Would you vote for a candidate for the Legislature or a candidate for governor or lieutenant governor who approved of this kind of coercion? Any current candidate or officeholder who has the approval of this foundation should renounce this intimidation. We need honest, hard-working people in these offices who have the courage and intelligence to make decisions based on the needs of the citizens of Idaho.
Martin L. Kelly
Idaho Falls