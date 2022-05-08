Good news. We have more genuinely qualified candidates than ever before. The ballot for the upcoming election has some outstanding statesmen/stateswomen, with history-proven remedies to protect our rights. These are citizen patriots alarmed by our dangerous political path. They dare face the hateful mud-slinging to vote yes on laws that limit big government, uphold freedom of conscience, and protect religious worship and the family. Sometimes a no vote is the best vote.
We have more tools than ever before to easily vet incumbents. Most have websites with links to their platforms, radio interviews, public debates and more. There are legislative and informative sites online that compare all incumbent votes equally without bias.
Bad news. Too many voters have become uninformed, hopeless or apathetic. Too busy to research is the norm. Most rely on soundbites, dubious mailers or naively believe a “good guy” will always vote right.
“My vote won’t count anyway” leaves no room to complain about higher taxes, mandates, regulations or schools that teach critical race theory. Each informed vote is vital.
We need legislators who won’t cave to party leadership or lobbyists but will stand on principle. Uninformed votes will keep us on our current dangerous path. We can take a few moments and thank God for the good men and women who are running to make a real difference. They deserve our prayers and total support.
So, if you choose to stay uninformed, please stay home on May 17.