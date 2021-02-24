You know that Putin is quite proud of Trump and his groupies of the Putin gang — the new GOP. Putin has to be extremely happy about the legacy Trump leaves behind. When Republican senators claimed they would listen to the evidence before they would vote to acquit, how could anyone be surprised with the outcome?
There was a lot of talk about not calling witnesses, but these same senators were eyewitnesses to the event. If they are not smart enough to relate to what they lived through, then I believe they are too ignorant to comprehend what a witness would have to say and it didn’t matter.
This wasn’t a “tastes light – less filling” debate but rather what’s right or wrong. After voting to acquit Trump, McConnell tells the Senate Trump was guilty, and he should be held accountable by some state. Gutless, two-faced.
The new Groupies of the Putin party (whose platform is based on lies, deceit and intimidation), made Americans the biggest losers of all. Trump demands loyalty from his supporters, but while they are sitting in jails awaiting hearings, he is out golfing in the sun.
How is it that the two most vocal critics of Trump (Cruz and Graham) prior to the 2016 elections, have become the two biggest worshippers, suck-ups and kissers? Do you think Cruz and Graham will dye their hair yellow and wear pumpkin lotion No. 5 anytime soon?
Robert Kast
Ammon