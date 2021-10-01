Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The imposter hid in plain sight in his early adulthood. He put on a façade, camouflaged himself perfectly in their midst these “dupes.” It was like taking candy from a baby, so easy to say the right things at the right times, play the game none the wiser.
There was really no need for him to reveal his true beliefs and agenda, that wouldn’t do, as the dupes would be onto his game, and his power and privilege would be lost. Dupes are really particular in who is allowed into their party, and if the dupes are in control just better to play the game.
So the imposter gained power, achieving the highest he could for his profession at the state level. Once achieved the imposter didn’t need to hide anymore. He didn’t have to watch what he said and how he said it. Now the imposter could remove the costume and surface into the light in his own right with no fear anymore of the dupes and their power.
Now the imposter is an imposter no more. He has fully emerged and enjoys the novelty and renown that his clever game has allowed him to achieve. What accolades and pats on the back he must get in his true circle for having played the dupes so well. I can hear them now, “Well done comrade, you are truly a great deceiver.”
Lucky us, we get to read his gloating’s so often on these pages.