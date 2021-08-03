Imagine a middle-aged couple developing COVID-19 together. One stays at home in isolation, the other goes to the hospital and has a stroke caused by COVID-19 affecting his blood vessels. The wife at home, fatigued after her isolation is over, goes to pick up her husband to take him home. He still needs round-the-clock care and help to get up from his bed, move in a wheelchair and use the bathroom.
Now imagine a young man in the hospital, with oxygen delivery to the trach in his neck, who is learning how to empty and care for his new colostomy bag, as COVID-19 has also severely inflamed and damaged his gut. In addition to the trach tube and colostomy bag, he has two tubes emerging from his abdomen due to the infection. He is preparing for being able to go home when hopefully he will “just” have the colostomy bag to deal with for the long term.
These three are all in the recovered category. None of them had access to a COVID-19 vaccine; it was not yet invented. What is the limit of our imagination? Can we imagine a day in the life or walk in their shoes?
It is hard to see clearly the effects of COVID-19 on those who have “recovered.” In its time, polio was more visible. We have vaccines for both polio and COVID-19 that have saved many lives and “recoveries” — so why is one vaccination a more acceptable expectation than the other?
Melanie Edwards
Idaho Falls