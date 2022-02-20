Jim Jones is a good storyteller. I have been entertained and enlightened by his regular appearance in the Post Register. Yet occasionally I am perplexed by his contradictions and conclusions. A while back he was pleading with us all to engage a more civil and respectful tone in our dialog. I agreed and was encouraged by his thesis. Then comes the Jan. 30 edition of the Post Register. There he empties his mental magazine with cheap shots and innuendo at the Idaho Freedom Foundation and by some contrived connection several elected officials. The substance of his article is well worth discussing. But, Jim, your over-the-top attacks, name-calling and labeling do not convince anyone of your sincerity or integrity regarding civil dialog.
Jim and I are likely of the same vintage, so he might agree our dog in the fight is mostly our grandchildren, great-grandchildren and beyond. Perhaps the old way is not the future we should be pursuing. In my opinion, Jim and I would agree that a well-educated society is essential and worth every effort invested in civil discourse, disciplined work and, yes, the money necessary to achieve the desired outcome. So, let us pull together and find a viable way forward that may just include a change in the public educational structure and institutions we have always known into something more dynamic and more accountable to students, parents and, yes, even grandparents who dutifully and gladly pay their property taxes.