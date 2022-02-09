Now orange man has faded, and Jones has settled on a new evil empire, namely the Idaho Freedom Foundation. In Jones' latest column, Feb. 4, Jones describes some state legislators as Freedom Foundation's "underlings," "legislative minions," "legislative henchmen," and "jump(ing) to its every command." It seems Jones is clearly proclaiming these legislators have no right to vote according to their conscience or at least what they perceive to be the wishes of their constituents. Let the voters decide if those legislators deserve their vote. By the way, this is NOT an endorsement of any legislators named. So, instead of all the Trumpian-like accusations, let’s explore some facts.
Since Idaho is last in funding, where do we stand in performance? Does Idaho produce better graduates than states spending much more on education? And while we are on the subject of facts, how about this little tidbit: When Jones quoted Hoffman as, “I don’t think government should be in the education business,” and, "It is the most virulent form of socialism (and indoctrination thereto) in America today," according to the Idaho Press the beginning of Hoffman’s quote was, “You can take my observations with some grains of salt."
Given the entire quote, Hoffman may be referring to the fact that Attorney General Garland has become the underling, administrative minion, not to mention the FBI henchmen, jumping to the NEA's every command. Reviewing the above, guess us “evil, racist, bigots” need to start fact-checking Adams Publishing Group’s guest columnists.