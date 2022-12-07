The term “whataboutism” became “official” when the Oxford Dictionary gave it this definition: “The practice of answering a criticism or difficult question by making a similar criticism or asking a different but related question starting with the words 'What about?' An old Yiddish expression “a for-instance is not an argument” was thus codified.
America’s master of whataboutism, former President Donald Trump, rode it to victory in 2016 and used social media posts like this as a defense against numerous conflict of interest accusations, “What about all of the Clinton ties to Russia, including Podesta Company, Uranium deal, Russian reset, big dollar speeches, etc.?”
When the Justice Department raided the former president’s home earlier this year searching for stolen classified documents, Hillary Clinton dipped her toes into whataboutism waters, sarcastically wearing a hat emblazoned with “What about her emails?”
And as the upcoming GOP House of Representatives majority kowtows to its extreme wing with an investigation into President Biden’s drug-addicted son Hunter, the 2019 and earlier contents of his laptop computer and alleged shady business dealings, you can expect many whatabout salvos aimed at the Trumps.
My two cents? Trump is dirty. He deserves to be investigated, charged, convicted and will lose again if he is nominated again. Whatever comes to light about the Bidens doesn’t change that.
