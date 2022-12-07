The term “whataboutism” became “official” when the Oxford Dictionary gave it this definition: “The practice of answering a criticism or difficult question by making a similar criticism or asking a different but related question starting with the words 'What about?' An old Yiddish expression “a for-instance is not an argument” was thus codified.

America’s master of whataboutism, former President Donald Trump, rode it to victory in 2016 and used social media posts like this as a defense against numerous conflict of interest accusations, “What about all of the Clinton ties to Russia, including Podesta Company, Uranium deal, Russian reset, big dollar speeches, etc.?”

