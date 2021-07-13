Mary Ellen McFarlane had it right, what happened to the Republican Party we knew?
As I am fond of saying, (too fond my wife would add), I never left the party, it left me.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation is inappropriately named; it should be labeled the coercion foundation. Whatever happened to politicians voting their conscience instead of following the herd for fear of some fool giving them a bad rating?
And while I am on my soapbox, when will the state of Idaho live up to its promise of equal public education? The underfunding is pathetic, forcing the poorer school districts to go without and the more prosperous to continually pass bonds to keep afloat.
Ken Hopkin
Idaho Falls