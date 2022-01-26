In the early 1950s, an internationally known semanticist, S.I. Hayakawa published a book, "Symbol, Status and Personality" on the subject. The cover of the book noted the author was “waging his own campaign against hucksters and 'con men' who distort language for their own profit and prestige. ... The easy generalization, the rigid stereotype, the argument without evidence, all are (to the author) signs of a disorderly mind and a disorderly society.” May I suggest that the current cadre of politicians (from both parties) in Washington, D.C., are doing just that?
Jen Psaki refuses to use the word crisis to describe what is happening on our southern border. Then slips up and does use the word. When it is pointed out, she changes it to “challenge.” One cannot help but think of a huckster trying to con the public for the establishment and maintenance of progressive power. Or perhaps a disorderly mind creating an expanding disorderly society.
Elizabeth Warren states “The filibuster has deep roots in racism." This is a great example of an easy generalization and an argument without evidence.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently used the words “swift, severe” to describe the United States response to Russia, if Russia were to (as Joe Biden said) perform a “minor incursion” into Ukraine. I doubt Vlad will be fooled by these hucksters and con men who distort the English Language when trying to convince the American people they have a cogent foreign policy.