Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Opinion: The Ultimate Bullriding Battle extends a heartfelt thank you
Now that the dust, or should we say mud, in the arena has settled, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all of the people and businesses that supported the fourth annual Ultimate Bullriding Battle at Sandy Downs on Aug. 21. Our sponsors’ commitment and generosity helped us provide a fun and exciting event for our community.
Those who contributed merchandise, delicious food and those who volunteered their time and hard work clearly made this year’s event a great success.
We also want to thank the incredible fans who in spite of the rain and cold weather came out to enjoy the event. Your support and response to our hometown heroes were heartwarming.
Because of everyone’s support, we were able to give back to our fine community with a donation to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket, as well as provide a fundraiser for The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.
A huge thank you to everyone, and we look forward to seeing you again next year.
A rising tide lifts all boats and we are lifted with gratitude.