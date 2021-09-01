Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
President Biden has completely humiliated the United States with his disastrous, ill-planned withdrawal from Afghanistan. And now, 20 years after 9/11 the Taliban will control more land in Afghanistan than before that date. Biden’s withdrawal has also left billions of dollars of military equipment, so he has effectively armed the Taliban for decades.
Our enemies now realize how weak our president is. Russia, China, and Iran will be emboldened by what he has done. And the Taliban will say that they threw America out of the country.
Our allies are now questioning our willingness to stand up. British Member of Parliament Tom Tugendhat, who fought in Afghanistan, has called Biden’s withdrawal and insults to the Afghan army “shameful.” And he even suggested that the U.K., other European nations and NATO partners join together to handle issues around the world without the U.S.
High-level intelligence and Pentagon leaders repeatedly warned Biden about the risks of his strategy, and he ignored them. There are estimated to be 15,000 Americans in Afghanistan, and Biden has no plans to help get them out. On top of that, there are an estimated 60,000-90,000 Afghans who helped America, and they will now be left to face the Taliban.
Biden left the Whitehouse when this began, then returned Aug. 17 and under the cover of night. Kamala Harris hasn’t been seen in a week. The world now knows what weak leaders we have.