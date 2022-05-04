A few things to remember about District 35B candidates:
Chad Christensen is completely opposed to the rule of law and safety regulations if they limit his freedom to do as he pleases. Cases in point:
He went crazy mad about the ordinance prohibiting talking or texting on a cell phone while driving. He did not have a high enough level of cognitive function to realize that without the ordinance he could also be the victim of someone else’s inattentive driving.
Next, his concealed carry quest made a case for allowing any adult (and later a permitted adult) to carry a firearm in any school building. He is still working on a bill for this anti-public safety measure after several defeats. Again, cognitive limitations prevent him from seeing the danger in this idea. I’m pretty sure he has a fantasy of intervening in a school shooting event, coming in with guns blazing to save the students. He cannot comprehend the more likely situation that when law enforcement arrives, their first targets will be guys in plain clothes, no badges in sight, with weapons drawn. Christensen would likely be the first one shot, not to mention becoming a distraction for law enforcement and emergency medical technicians performing their urgent duties.
Christensen does not have the vision or judgment to participate in making laws for Idaho. However, it does look like Josh Wheeler, who is a responsible long-term Idaho Falls businessman, would be much more effective in the Idaho Legislature than an immature hothead.