Ever notice how the Democrats who work for the education system and represent the labor unions have nothing to say until you threaten their collective bargaining? That’s all they seem to care about. In a third reply commentary on this topic in the Post Register, Kent Granat uses that lefty hero{span} Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s {/span}pitch for the continued existence of public collective bargaining in Idaho.
However, Granat doesn’t mention that, as supportive of private labor unions as FDR was, the darling of centralized big government, Roosevelt was not a fan of public collective bargaining. In a letter to a union organizer in 1937, Roosevelt wrote that “all government employees should realize that the process of collective bargaining, as usually understood, cannot be transplanted into public service. It has its distinct and insurmountable limitations when applied to personnel management.” Yet Idaho is to the left of FDR on this topic.
For all of the Idaho unions’ hyperventilating about House Bill 174, all it would have done is change one word in statute, giving school boards the option of deciding whether or not to negotiate with unions. As I have said before, there are states that forbid public collective bargaining. Idaho is not one of those. The bill that might have passed here would have given school boards the option to choose, which is another interesting thing in that liberals think that women should have the right to choose to abort babies, but school boards should have no choice to collective bargaining. Isn’t that interesting?
Doyle Beck
Idaho Falls