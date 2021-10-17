Rob Thompson, a candidate for the Idaho Falls City Council, was spot on in his Oct. 15 column in this newspaper. He rightfully states the city is in need of a new police station; the public overwhelmingly supports our fine officers, but the city errored in the way they chose to fund the new station. Thompson further stated that bypassing bonding, sidestepping a public vote and using certificates of participation to pay for the building, may actually limit the city’s ability to adequately pay our officers and others in the future.
Although I live outside of the city, I have several properties in the city and pay a lot of Idaho Falls taxes. I am equally concerned about the no-bid approach to selecting the architect and construction manager for this project. Using a legal but controversial request for qualifications approach, the city did not get bids for these two key elements of the much-needed police station.
Don’t believe it? Ask the city for written bids stating pricing for this key part of the building. They simply don’t exist. So, we have a much-needed and supported building, funded wrong and it has some of the work awarded without bids. How could the current City Council spend our money like this? It’s nice to read a column from a candidate who seems to get fiscal responsibility.