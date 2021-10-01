Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
How close to ancient Rome are we? Mr. Trump stated something along the lines of march peacefully to the Capitol and make your voices heard. This is after eight months of many in Congress, on a certain side of the aisle, (dare I use the term left?) with certain senators encouraging the violence and participating in posting bail for many of the, dare I use the word criminals, who had been arrested for heinous crimes. This particular senator was even elected to the second-highest office in the land.
Other similarities to Rome — the president of the United States of America has on more than one occasion stated he does not have the authority to take certain executive actions, while in the next breath does exactly what he just said he could not do. Feeling himself above the need (substitute unable) to answer questions from the press, stating foreign press is better behaved. Sounds like the term “fake news.”
Mr. Trump’s “adulterous, lascivious” lifestyle is a sad thing, but in my estimation, he treated the first lady with love and respect, so lest we cast stones at the “glass” White House, let us remember Bill Clinton who soiled my house with Monica. Oh, I forgot Hillary did indeed stand by her man, referring to Bill’s victims as unreputable, unbelievable, etc.
Indeed, how close to Rome are we when the leader of the USA fails to live in accordance with one of his religion’s most important tenants?