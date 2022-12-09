Glory hallelujah and God is good. Voters in Georgia came through again. Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker in the Senate race. The Trump Organization was found guilty on 17 counts of fraud in New York. It seems almost certain now that the Jan. 6 Committee will make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. Republicans, well some of them, have rejected Trump's call to suspend or terminate the Constitution.
More thoughts: The Post Register's commentary page published Jim Jones' column regarding the awful state of public education, a subject with which I concur. Trina Pettingill of Idaho Falls gave her opinion of "wannabe dictator Donald Trump," an opinion with which I also agree. There is a thought-provoking column from GOP's Andrew Russell, a young man of intelligence, who apparently studies history and civics. His thoughts were impeccably expressed. To all may I say, thank you.
Finally, 81 years ago, Dec. 7, 1941, "a day that will live in infamy," Pearl Harbor was viciously attacked, dragging our country into World War II. Few survivors of that terrible day are still living, and we should never forget their sacrifices or fail to remember those who did not survive. My sincere appreciation goes out to all veterans who certainly defended the United States of America and our Constitution.
